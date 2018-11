People listen to music to uplift their moods and get rid of the uninvited stress sitting heavy on their psyche. © Shutterstock

Music has been the go-to since time unknown. People listen to music to uplift their moods and get rid of the uninvited stress sitting heavy on their psyche.

According to a research published in the journal Geriatrics & Gerontology, music may finally help in uplifting the mood of people with dementia.

51 individuals living with dementia studied showed improved in their mood and decreased agitation levels after attending community-based adult day health centres and behavioural observations of a music observation. Participants considerably showed improved levels of joy, eye contact, eye movement, being engaged and talkativeness and a drop-in sleeping, moving or dancing.

The participants were made to listen to personalised music using headphones, which prompted social interaction with one another and/or researchers while listening. Post this, they were brought back to the centre’s usual activities and were observed for 20 minutes.

The lead author Dr Emily Ihara, George Mason University said, “The promising results of this affordable and meaningful intervention have propelled our team to develop an online training for direct care workers in long-term care communities.