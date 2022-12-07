Mumbai To Launch Vaccination Campaign For Measles-Rubella On 15th December

Maharashtra is launching a statewide vaccination campaign for measle-rubella.

The state of Maharashtra has been grappling with the worst spread of the measles viral which has also resulted in 18 fatalities this year. Most of the people impacted are children and infants and majority of them have not been vaccinated. The state government has appointed a taskforce to initiate measures that will help control this outbreak. This task force was implemented on Monday and they have already started their work on controlling the spread and ensuring vaccination.

Aside from the task force, a special campaign for vaccination for measles-rubella will also start across the state. The initiation of this campaign was done by the States Health Minister and it is due to start from 15th of December.

Health Officials Say Focus Should Also Be On Vaccines

The task force held that along with high level surveillance it is also important to put emphasis on statewide vaccination. On Tuesday, the Health Minister of Maharashtra addressed to all the municipal commissioners, district councils, chief executive officers and all district level officers of the health department through a video conference. Principal Secretary Health Services and Director Public Health Services were present on the occasion.

Vaccination Campaign To Launch On 15 December

As per reports by the health officials and the task force appointed by the state said that this vaccination campaign will be carried out in two phase. The first phase will begin from December 15th to December 25th and the second phase will begin from January 15th to January 25 next year in 2023. This campaign is especially being held to vaccinate children between the age group of nine months and five years who have not been vaccinated with even one dose of Measles-rubella. They will be given two doses at an interval of four weeks.