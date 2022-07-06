Mumbai Rains Lead To Spike In Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya Cases: Experts Warn Of Further Surge

Breeding Grounds For Vector Borne Diseases

Vector borne diseases are rising in Mumbai due to heavy torrential rainfall and pre-monsoon rain, doctors speculate that there could be more cases in the next two to three days.

Mumbai has reported new cases of malaria and dengue as it grapples with other vector borne diseases like zika and chikungunya as well. There have been 39 cases of malaria and 7 more cases of dengue from July first till date. This year till the month of June, Mumbai had reported a total of 350 cases of malaria and 39 cases of dengue. The constant rise in cases has alarmed the people and state officials. According to reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not have the proper mechanism to collect data of the actual number of people who have been infected. The real number should be much higher than the numbers that were reported.

With the torrential rainfall and pre-monsoon showers before that, doctors speculate that cases will rise further in the next two to three days. As it rains more and more, the breeding ground for mosquitoes' overflow and with the rise of population the cases also increase. This is a pattern that takes place every monsoon season.

Reasons Behind Sudden Spike In Cases

Officials say that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the other sectors of health were not paid as much attention. Containing vector borne diseases require proper drainage system, draining out waterlogged areas, clearing out garbage dumps. Residents who live near nalas are vulnerable to getting these diseases as these areas provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. These places need to be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis to contain mosquito breeding.

There are some plants like water hyacinth that grow in some of the rivers in Mumbai; the stretches covered by these plants have also become a breeding ground. People's lifestyle also plays a very important role in the spread of diseases like this. People should make sure that there are no stagnant water sources or damp areas inside houses, which could become a breeding ground.

Symptoms Experienced By Patients

Look out for the following symptoms for vector borne diseases.

Fever

Fever along with chills

Pain in the joints

Rashes

Cough

Breathlessness

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Sore throat

Jaundice

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should consider consulting a doctor immediately.

