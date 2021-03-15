Rules are for everyone and the fight against novel coronavirus can only be won when everyone is together. To prove this — the Mumbai Police on Monday booked Bollywood actress and model Gauhar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccines: These Coronavirus Jabs Cannot Protect You From the Variants, Check The Names Here

The Oshiwara police station lodged an FIR after a complaint lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauhar. Hailing from Pune, Gauhar (37) recently got married to actor Zaid Darbar, the son of veteran music director Ismail Darbar. She had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11.

However, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places, unmindful that she was a carrier and could post a threat to the general public, an official said.

No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe! FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19. We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus #PlayYourRole #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RZjBVr3rBx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 15, 2021

“The BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance with Covid-19 guidelines after testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge the citizens to follow the guidelines and help the city beat the virus,” the BMC said on Monday.

The civic body also tweeted a copy of the FIR with the actress’ name blurred with a slogan — “No Compromise On City’s Safety!”

After a social worker tipped off the BMC on Gauhar seen moving around in public despite testing positive, a civic health team rushed to her home in the western suburb.

According to the reports, Gauhar Khan allegedly did not open the door for the health team after which it called her on her phone, which she answered. Finally, Gauhar relented and stepped out, following which the BMC team stamped her hand on the home isolation status which she flouted. She is now being shifted to an institution.

This comes amid a sudden surge in active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. As on Sunday, the state reportedly crossed a staggering 23 lakh COVID-19. According to the reports by the health officials, the state added 16,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall caseload to 23,14,413. Maharashtra leads the national tally of Covid infections and contributes 56 per cent of active Covid cases in the country.