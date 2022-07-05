Mumbai On High Alert For Heavy Rain, Waterlogging: Diarrhoea To Typhoid Watch Out For These Health Hazards

Mumbai On Alert For Heavy Rain

Taking cognizance of the situation, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days.

Mumbai is on alert over heavy rain after the city and its adjoining areas witnessed a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning. In the latest report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. The weather department has also warned that there is a possibility of very heavy showers in isolated places.

Weather Alerts Issued

An orange alert has been issued for the south Konkan region and Goa, and

A yellow alert has been issued for north Konkan, north-central and south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging in the wake of heavy rains in the city. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/tjniUJ74RE ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Waterlogging And Health Hazards

A heavy downpour can make a city prone to several epidemic outbreaks. Clogged drains, stagnant water, and overflowing potholes can lead to the onset of many water-borne diseases. Here are some of the diseases you should be aware of:

Typhoid

Typhoid fever is an infection that causes diarrhoea and a rash. It is most commonly caused by bacteria called Salmonella typhi (S typhi). Here are some of the symptoms that you should be looking out for:

Symptoms of Typhoid

Persistent headache

Muscle ache

Dry cough

Sweating

Abdominal pain

Cholera

Cholera is another disease that can make you ill during the monsoon season. It is an infectious disease that leads to severe watery diarrhoea, which can also lead to dehydration. Cholera is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae. Check out for these symptoms of Cholera

Symptoms of Cholera

Irritability

Fatigue

Sunken eyes

A dry mouth

Extreme thirst

Dry and shrivelled skin

Diarrhoea

You may think that diarrhoea is a symptom of another disease, but sometimes it alone can lead to a chronic health condition. Severe diarrhoea can make a person sick, and can often lead to hospitalization.

Symptoms of Diarrhoea

Abdominal cramps or pain

Bloating

Vomiting or nausea

Fever accompanied by chills

Blood in the stool

Mucus in the stool

Urgent need to have a bowel movement

Skin Diseases

Continuous rain followed by waterlogging can be harmful to your health. Yes, it can lead to some skin problems which can be hard to control. Also, when a person comes in contact with stagnant water, he/she can suffer from skin rashes, itchy skin, etc. Therefore it is advisable to wash the skin immediately after coming in contact with contaminated water.