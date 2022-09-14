Mumbai: Monsoon Ailments On The Rise Due To Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai is experiencing a sudden spike in monsoon ailments since the last seven days due to very heavy rainfall.

In the last seven days, there has been a significant rise in monsoon ailments in the city of Mumbai. Mumbai has been ravaged by vector-borne diseases during the last few months. Diseases such as dengue, malaria, zika, chikungunya has spread at an unprecedented rate and now due to heavy rainfall the city has recorded 118 cases of malaria, 51 cases of dengue and 83 cases of gastroenteritis has been recorded during the last week. Civic health officials have urged citizens to consult doctors immediately if they have any symptoms, citing cases are likely to surge in the coming days.

Why Is Mumbai Experiencing A Surge In Monsoon Ailments?

The executive health officer of Mumbai said that they are expecting that the number of cases will decreases in the next 10 days. In the last four to five days, it has been raining continuously in the city which is why there has been a spike in the number of cases. According to health experts, there might also be a surge in swine flu cases and they are warning the residents of Mumbai to take extra precautions and consult health experts and nearby BMC clinics in case they develop any symptoms. The cases of dengue have been on the rise now predominantly due to the monsoons resulting in lots of puddles which are a breeding ground for mosquitoes the prime vectors for the transmission of this infection.

Most of the time dengue cases can recover on their own. But, there are some warning symptoms that people should be aware of for example, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, breathlessness and excessive bleeding. These are basically the signs of your blood getting concentrated and management of this particular infection predominantly remains conservative with plenty of fluids. In certain cases those with the warning signs described might require admission.