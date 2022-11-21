live

Mumbai: Measles Outbreak Leaves People Struggling With Watery Eyes, Acute Respiratory Problems

The measles outbreak in Mumbai has left several suffering from the severe symptoms of the chronic health condition. As per the civic officials, eight deaths and 184 confirmed cases have been so far reported in the city. What led to the sudden outbreak in the city? According to the experts, poor living conditions, lack of proper health services, and sanitization facilities, accompanied by poor nutrition led to such a massive measles outbreak in Mumbai city.

As per the health officials' data, the city has witnessed a multi-fold rise in the cases of measles this year as against 25 cases recorded in 2020 and nine last year. Measles also known as rubeola, is a virus infection that affects kids. Some of the most common symptoms of this condition include - fever, dry cough, runny nose inflamed eyes (watery eyes), skin rashes, sore throat, etc.

