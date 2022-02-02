Mumbai Lifts COVID Restrictions: No Night Curfew, Beaches and Parks To Open; Full List of What's Opening

Mumbai has lifted the ongoing night curfew and eased restrictions on restaurants and theatres in wake of an improvement in the daily covid numbers. Take a look at what is allowed and what remains closed.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday eased several curbs which were introduced in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The city is currently witnessing a major drop in cases. According to the latest data, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases, down from 15,410 the previous day, but deaths linked to the infection rose sharply to 94 from 39 the day ago. With this, the state's COVID-19 caseload reached 77,35,481, while the death toll increased to 1,42,705.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the state government had late last night issued fresh guidelines to ease Covid curbs in 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai which were imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Here's what is allowed and what remains closed.

Revised Guidelines Issued By The City's Municipal Commissioner

Theme parks to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Beaches, gardens and parks to open as per normal timings

Swimming pools and water parks to open with 50 per cent capacity.

Amusement and theme parks can also be operational with half their capacity.

All the restaurants and the theaters are allowed to operate now with 50 per cent capacity.

Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing.

Weekly Bazaars to remain open as per normal timing.

25 per cent audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities, including horse racing

Marriages can have guests upto 25% of the capacity or 200 people (whichever is lower) in both closed as well as open spaces and closed spaces.

Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs will be allowed with half the capacity of the venue.

Meanwhile, on the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 number has drastically gone down in the financial capital of India. The city has reported 200 fewer cases than the count on Sunday when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities. Good sign, isn't it? However, experts have urged everyone to keep their guards on!

(With inputs from Agencies)

