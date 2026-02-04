Mumbai Lift Blast: Three Injured As Hydrogen Balloons Explode, Experts Warn of Physical And Psychological Risks

Mumbai Lift Blast Latest News: Two people were injured after a gas-filled bundle of balloons exploded inside a lift of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon.

Mumbai Lift Blast News: In a disturbing incident, a clip has gone viral on the social media, showing a sudden explosion inside an elevator in a Mumbai apartment when three residents tried to enter the space carrying bag filled with hydrogen gas.

According to the sources, a cluster of balloons filled with hydrogen gas led to a brief explosion inside a building elevator in Mumbai after the balloons caught fire. CCTV footage from the elevator showed the moment when a man entered the elevator with a bunch of balloons and triggered an explosion. Watch the VIDEO HERE

[caption id="attachment_1298733" align="alignnone" width="550"] The flames briefly covered the CCTV camera, and seconds later, the woman and two men were seen rushing out of the elevator.(@Tweets/X)[/caption]

According to the police, the incident took place on February 2, 2026, at around 10:30 pm.

All Three Suffered Injuries After The Blast: How Deadly Is It?

As per reports, the three present during the fatal incident suffered burn injuries. Although, doctor's have stated that these injuries are non-fatal, they can also warned that such accidents not only leads to physical scars, but also comes with long-lasting mental health consequences.

Some of the most common physical health risks during such sudden accidents, include - Burns, cuts, and bruises are common in confined-space explosions.

Inhalation of fumes or smoke may cause respiratory irritation or eye injuries, especially in enclosed areas like lifts.

On the other hand, the affect on the mental health of the victims are much more severe.

In order to understand the physical and mental impact of such accidents on the victims, we reached out to Dr. Meera Kapoor, Psychiatrist, Mumbai. During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Kapoor said, "Being trapped in a confined space during a sudden explosion can trigger acute stress, panic attacks, and in some cases, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Survivors may develop phobias related to lifts or enclosed spaces, experience sleep disturbances, and struggle with anxiety long after the incident."

