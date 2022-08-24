Mumbai Hospitals On Alert Amid Tomato Fever To Foreigners Can Now Apply For Booster Dose In India: Top Health Headlines Of The Day

COVID 19 UPDATE: New cases cross 10 thousand again, vaccination crosses up to 210.58 crore

Because of the threat of tomato flu, BMC has become active in Maharashtra, while Mumbai Hospitals have also been alert. According to the BMC Medical Task Force member, no case of tomato flu has been reported in Mumbai, but they are well-prepared. All hospitals have also been asked to be alert to handle any situation efficiently.

Tomato Fever: This Is Not A Dreadful Disease, Expert Says

Dr Gautam Bhansali says it's essential to take care of children to protect them from tomato flu. Strengthening immunity and cleanliness are two practical methods to avoid it. The signs of tomato flu are identical to those of dengue, chikungunya and covid (but not dreadful like covid). If, along with fever or cold red-coloured blisters appear, reach the physician directly, as these might be signs of tomato flu. Avoid consuming harsh amounts of the drug without conferring a specialist as it can be harmful.

COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 210.58 Cr

The new covid cases crossed 10,000 on the previous day, pulling the figure to 8500. Meanwhile, the vaccinations have moved up to 210.58 crores. Currently, the active cases are 0.22%, while the recovery rate remains 98.59%. The number of corona vaccinations in India as of 7 am on August 24, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 210.58 crores (2,10,58,83,682). This has been achieved through 2,80,21,928 sessions. So far, over four crores (4,00,65,627) of teens have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the pre-caution dose of COVID-19 for the age group of 18-59 years started on April 10, 2022.

Foreigners Can Now Apply For Booster Dose In India

This is good news for those foreign citizens who had taken a dose of the covid-19 vaccine outside India and are yet to take the second dose as earlier, getting a double or booster dose in India was difficult. It is to be known that the country's cowin portal was not linked to any foreign vaccine portal. Due to this, ordinary people and health workers faced trouble taking the remaining vaccine doses in India. Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Ministry, has sent a letter to the Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, directing them to take all necessary measures for the smooth implementation of the decision. For this, essential changes are also being made in the Co-Win portal. Confirming the decision, Utsav Singh, Vaccination Nodal Officer at MLN Medical College, said that the Ministry of Health had received several requests for the covid vaccine from Indian and foreign nationals. Those who had received the vaccine dose outside India and the rest were willing to accept a second or booster dose in India. Singh further said that once necessary changes are made, such persons can be provided with a double or booster dose of the vaccine in the country.

Centre Issues Advisory On Tomato Flu

On Tuesday, the Central Government (GOI) directed the state governments to follow preventive measures after 82 cases of 'Tomato Flu' were reported among children in the country. However, the centre also emphasized that no specific medicine exists to treat this viral disease. An advisory issued by the Center states that children should be educated about the signs and symptoms of the disease and its side effects.

