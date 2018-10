SRCC Children’s Hospital, managed by Narayana Health, which is one of the largest multi-speciality pediatric healthcare hospital in Mumbai, today launched Audiology Department and Hearing Services at the hospital. The state-of-the-art Audiology Department and Hearing Services will be one of the largest in any pediatric hospitals in the city. It will provide post-operative audiology services to the needy patients.

Vikram Tannan, Director, Geltec Pvt. Ltd, was present as the chief guest at the launch of this department, said, “SRCC Children’s Hospital offers every critical healthcare service under one roof. The medical equipment’s are world class and will be beneficial to the needy children.”

Commenting at the inaugural ceremony of Audiology department and hearing services, Dr Milind Kirtane, Sr. Consultant – ENT, SRCC Children’s Hospital said, “Infants and younger children with early diagnosis of hearing loss stand to benefit the most from an early intervention promising as normal growth as a normal child. This center will cater to detection of hearing loss in newborn, infants and young children.”

Dr Prabodh Karnik, Sr. Consultant – ENT, SRCC Children’s Hospital said, “Housed in a scientifically created sound-treated silent environment, it boasts of modern equipment to recognize, accurately calibrate and document hearing loss in children. Pure tone audiometer, tympanometer, OAE analyzer and hand held ABR equipment operated by trained professionals will be available. In treatment of ear and hearing disorders, reliable measurement of hearing loss is absolutely essential. We hope to benefit a large cross section of society.”

Audiology Department and Hearing Services will comprise a team of renowned pediatric ENT experts like Dr Prabodh Karnik, Dr Kamruddin Ezzy, Dr Kamal Parasram, Dr Manohar Shaan and Dr Arpit Sharma under the leadership of Dr Milind Kirtane.

The hospital also launched one of the largest blood bank for paediatric needs in Mumbai. These 500 children were screened from the 1500 children who had attended cardiac camps which were held across Maharashtra at Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Sangli, Kolhapur, Amravati, Beed, Satara, Malegaon, Daund, Nandurbar etc.

Source: Press Release