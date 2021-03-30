India is currently witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active coronavirus cases and the states which are on the top of the list are Maharastra Punjab Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. To add more to this the experts have warned that Mumbai could soon face another wave of COVID-19 and it is going to be a much worse situation to face for the people of the state. Mumbai Braces For Second Wave Of COVID-19 This comes a day after Mumbai added 5890 new Covid-19 patients to take the tally past the 4-lakh mark. According to the officials the BrihanMumbai