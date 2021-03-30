India is currently witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active coronavirus cases and the states which are on the top of the list are Maharastra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. To add more to this, the experts have warned that Mumbai could soon face another wave of COVID-19 and it is going to be a much worse situation to face for the people of the state. Also Read - Former Chief Minister of J&K Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid, tweets Omar Abdullah

Mumbai Braces For Second Wave Of COVID-19

This comes a day after Mumbai added 5,890 new Covid-19 patients to take the tally past the 4-lakh mark. According to the officials, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up for a possible second war against the virus. For starters, the BMC has made 2,269 beds, including 360 in ICU, available with immediate effect in private hospitals to cater to the growing rush of Covid patients since early-March.

"These will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently lying vacant in government and private hospitals. We are also operationalizing an additional 1,500 beds in the Jumbo field hospitals by this weekend to take the total bed availability to over 7,000," said BMC Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal.

Moving swiftly, the civic body has also ordered a takeover of 80 per cent beds and 100 per cent ICU beds in all private hospitals and barred them from admitting any Covid positive patients without the green signal from the Covid Ward War Room, he added.

Reverting to the policy enforced in May 2020, no patients shall be allowed direct admission to hospitals till their Covid positive report is received from the labs, and thereafter, the BMC teams will pick up the patient/s from their homes to the designated hospital.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114. The reports added — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, continue to report a high surge in daily cases accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours.

Why A Second COVID-19 Wave Could Be Much Worse

The scariest part of India’s COVID-19 graph is the way the surge happens. According to the reports, last time it took only 23 days for the country to jump from 30,000 cases a day to 60,000. The sudden rise in the number of cases even after the inoculation of the vaccine against vaccines could bring a set of new challenges to the health experts who are already fighting the COVID-19.

Health experts have compared both the COVID-19 waves and have added a few points to why the second one could be much more challenging than the first one. Here’s what they noted:

1. The present surge in the COVID-19 cases is much more rapid and faster than the first one which can become a challenge for the health officials to handle.

2. The report also showed that in Gujarat — which is also witnessing a spurt in the COVID-19 cases, the resurgence of the virus took just six days compared to 30 days from the time of the virus outbreak

3. Similarly, the growth of cases in states like — Punjab and Chandigarh, according to the officials is much higher this time and faster than the initial outbreak of the virus.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day. India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114.

India begins the second phase of immunization programs against the novel coronavirus on March 1, 2021. On the national inoculation drive against COVID-19, the government said that more than 6.11 crore (6,11,13,354) vaccine doses have been administered through 10,07,091 sessions. These include 81,74,916 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 51,88,747 HCWs who have taken the second dose and 89,44,742 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 37,11,221 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

How To Brace Yourself For The Second Wave Of COVID-19?

The second wave of COVID-19 could be much worse as it will spread rapidly — leaving very minimum time in the hands of the common people to tackle it, unlike the first time. But, there are always safety protocols that commoners can follow to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Here are a few tips from TheHealthSite that you can include in your daily life and ensure you are safe amid the sudden surge in the number of active cases in the country.

Do Not Let Your Guards Down

Vaccines are here, but the virus is also with us. Make sure to never step out without wearing a proper mask that can keep you safe from the virus. Double masking is another good option which the experts have suggested to stop the virus spread. What is double masking? You can wear a cloth mask and on top of that wear a surgical mask for extra protection against the COVID-19 virus. Make sure to pair only a cloth mask with a surgical mask and not any other masks that are available in the market.

Maintain Social Distancing

One of the most important steps to ensure you are safe from the virus infection is by keeping yourself indoor and in case you have to go out then make sure to follow the social distancing. For more details read the pandemic guidelines HERE.

Hand Sanitisation

Another effective way to keep yourself safe from the virus is by keeping your hands free from virus. Carry a good quality hand sanitizer with you and keep your hands clean. Never touch your face, mouth, or eyes without cleaning your hands as this could help you stay safe from getting infected by the virus.

Some Other Important Tips

Apart from the above-mentioned three steps to ensure your safety amid virus cases surge in the country, follow a good diet to make your immunity strong so that it can fight off the virus. Exercise daily (inside your home) — this can help you stay fit and strengthen your immunity so that your body can fight the attacks of the foreign virus’.

Remember the thumb rule of stopping the spread of the virus — Wear a mask, Keep hands clean, Maintain social distancing and eat healthily. Also, when the vaccines are available for you — take them as they won’t kill you or harm you but will provide a shield that will keep you safe from the COVID-19 virus attack. Read more about what precautions you need to take to stay safe after taking the vaccine shots against the virus — HERE.