Mumbai Boy Dies After Contracting Dengue, Malaria, Leptospirosis Together

Mumbai Boy Dies After Contracting Dengue, Malaria, Leptospirosis Together

Mumbai shocker: Teen catches Dengue, Malaria, Lepto all at the same time dies of complications in Mumbai.

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old body hailing from Mumbai's Kurla succumbed to death after Getting simultaneously infected with dengue, malaria and leptospirosis. According to reports, the boy suffered a fever earlier this month, which was followed by severe muscle cramps. Adding more shock to the news, it was later discovered that the boy chose self-medication after noticing the symptoms instead of seeing a doctor. This carried on for a full week before things spiralled out of control and his health started rapidly declining.

Later on August 14, he consulted a doctor at the state-run Kasturba Hospital. Tests at the hospital confirmed that he was positive for both dengue and malaria. Surprisingly, an additional test confirmed that he also had leptospirosis.

He was admitted to the Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, where doctors put him on a ventilator after he developed a severe lung infection. "The boy was put on a ventilator after he developed severe lung complications, leading to acute respiratory distress. His creatinine levels were also high," hospital authorities told the media.

TRENDING NOW

Vector-Borne Diseases Grips India

According to the Mumbai civic body's monsoon report, dengue and malaria incidences significantly increased in August. In August, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 265 cases of leptospirosis and 959 cases of malaria.

This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon.

RECOMMENDED STORIES