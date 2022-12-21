Multiple Fibroids Removed From A 39-Year-Old Woman's Uterus in Mumbai

In total, 14 fibroids weighing around 2.25 kgs was removed from her uterus. Read on to know more about uterine fibroids and related complications.

Experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding, painful period, and abnormal menses? These are possible signs of uterine fibroids. A 39-year-old woman from Mumbai was struggling with these symptoms before doctors extracted multiple fibroids from her uterus.

Dr Rachna Sharma, consultant Gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road and her team removed multiple fibroids of various sizes weighing 2.25 kgs from the woman's uterus after a 4-hour complex surgery. They were also able to save her uterus to allow her to conceive in future.

The fibroids had distorted the anatomy of the uterus and the patient appeared 7-months pregnant and had a history of heavy menstrual bleeding (sometimes more than once bleeding in a month) and severe pain during periods, said the doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals.

But the patient was unaware that multiple fibroids were growing inside her body.

Uterine fibroids: Treatment and complications

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors commonly seen in women of all age groups. If left untreated, however, they can grow bigger and put pressure on surrounding organs like the bladder and bowels, said Dr. Rachna.

She added that women often ignore the initial symptoms of uterine fibroids and then come to the emergency room seeking treatment.

Talking about the case of the 39-year-old woman, Dr. Rachna, "She wanted to opt for fertility treatment. When I checked her uterus, it felt above the umbilicus. Her sonography showed large uterine fibroids, the biggest one was 12"-13". She was advised to undergo myomectomy first, that is removal of the fibroids first before undergoing fertility treatment."

"Usually, with such big fibroids, the whole uterus is removed, because it's difficult to save the uterus. But because the patient wanted to have children, so we had to save her uterus," the doctor added.

In total, 14 fibroids were removed from the woman's uterus, including 9 big-sized fibroids, while preserving her uterus.

Dr. Rachna stated, "We took out as many fibroids as possible by a single incision, because more incisions on the uterus would be risky for her future pregnancy. As it was a major surgery, it took more than 4 hours to complete."