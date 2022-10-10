Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Quite Critical', Put On Life-Saving Drugs: Medanta Hospital

Speaking to the media, the doctors of the Medanta Hospital said that the ex-UP Chief Minister is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs.

The former Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Speaking to the media, the doctors of the Medanta Hospital said that the ex-UP Chief Minister is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs. In its latest bulletin, the hospital said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."

Mulayam, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2. According to the reports, he went there for regular check-ups, however, it was last Sunday when his health suddenly deteriorated, following which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

On Friday, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh met Yadav at the hospital. Here's what he wrote on his official Twitter ID:

Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent party leaders of Uttar Pradesh who has served as the chief minister of the state thrice and has also served in the Union government as the minister of defence. Yadav has also been elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.

