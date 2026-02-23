Mukul Roy Dies At 71: Former Trinamool Congress Leader And Ex Railway Minister Died After Fatal Heart Attack

Mukul Roy Dies At 71 After Heart Attack: "He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. It was around 1.30 am last night he had a massive heart attack which he could not survive in spite of the efforts by doctors," his son Subhrangshu Roy said.

Mukul Roy Dies At 71: Former Trinamool Congress Leader And Ex Railway Minister Died After Fatal Heart Attack

Mukul Roy Death News: The 'Chanakya of Politics' - Mukul Roy, breathed his last on Monday. According to the reports, the political stalwart suffered a massive heart attack during his treatment at the early hours of Monday. He was 71.

Roy was admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata and breathed his last around 1.30 am.

The one-time 'Chanakya of Bengal politics' had been ill for a long time due to multiple physical problems, including kidney problems. He had to be hospitalised from time to time. He breathed his last late on Monday, early morning, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Mukul Roy Health Timeline: All About His Battle With Kidney Disease

The Ex Trinamool Congress leader was unwell for a long time and kept himself away from the political world. As per the medical reports, the stalwart was battling different types of health issues including kidney disorder. Family members of Roy have also revealed that he was diagnosed with dementia and had recently slipped into coma.

How dangerous is the combination of these two deadly diseases: Kidney problems, and dementia? How do these health issues trigger cardiac arrest / heart attack. Let's learn it all.

Heart attack is a health emergency that occurs when the blood flow to the heart is disrupted due to any type of internal and external risk factors.

This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...