Thanks to the second wave of Covid-19, India is getting global attention. With over 4 lakh coronavirus cases on a single day, India has set a world record. In terms of the cumulative caseload, India is only second to the US. Overwhelmed hospitals, people crying for oxygen cylinders, crematoriums flooded with bodies – the country is in a deep crisis. Amidst this chaos, doctors at a leading private hospital in Delhi has raised an alarm about a rise in 'Mucormycosis' cases triggered by Covid-19. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) issued an official statement on Thursday stating that the doctors there have found six cases of Mucormycosis in the last two days.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a rare but serious fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes that live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis is known colloquially as the 'black fungus'. It mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness.

According to Manish Munjal, a senior doctor at SGRH, they have admitted six cases of Mucormycisis in the last two days. This dangerous fungal infection was also reported last year. Last year, Mucormycisis triggered by Covid-19 had caused high mortality with many patients suffering from loss of eyesight, removal of nose and jawbone, Munjal said.

Reason behind rise in black fungus infection

The SGRH doctors believe that use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 infection and patients having diabetes as comorbidity could a reason for this rise in black fungus infection again. Covid-19 patients with weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection.

Ajay Swroop, another senior doctor at SGRH, added that this deadly infection is commonly seen in Covid recovered patients with comorbidities such as diabetes or kidney/heart failure or cancer.

Watch out for the early symptoms

Nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks and black crusts in the nose are possible early symptoms of Mucormycisis. One such symptoms appear, the SGRH doctors suggest a biopsy and start of antifungal therapy as early as possible.