Thanks to the second wave of Covid-19 India is getting global attention. With over 4 lakh coronavirus cases on a single day India has set a world record. In terms of the cumulative caseload India is only second to the US. Overwhelmed hospitals people crying for oxygen cylinders crematoriums flooded with bodies – the country is in a deep crisis. Amidst this chaos doctors at a leading private hospital in Delhi has raised an alarm about a rise in 'Mucormycosis' cases triggered by Covid-19. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) issued an official statement on Thursday stating that the doctors there