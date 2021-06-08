In the second wave of COVID-19 in India, mucormycosis or commonly known as black fungus has been one of the most reported post COVID complications. It is a rare but serious fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Typically, Mucormycosis is not contagious and people do not develop symptoms on contact with an infected person. However, people undergoing treatment for organ transplant, heart diseases, cancer, COVID-19, health conditions that severely weaken the immune system are at a greater risk of getting this infection. In view of the rise in Mucormycosis cases among COVID-19 patients, the disease has been declared as an epidemic by several states in the country. Black fungus can affect multiples parts and organs of the body including the brain. What will happen if black fungus attacks the brain? Dr PN Renjen, Stroke Neurologist, Institutes of Neurosciences, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, answers this question and more here. Keep reading – Also Read - Uncontrolled diabetes, improper steroid use triggering black fungus in COVID-19 patients

Why Mucormycosis is becoming increasingly common among COVID-19 patients?

Mucormycosis is affecting COVID-19 patients more due to prolonged administration of steroids and subsequent immunocompromised state of health. It is reported more in patients who have other comorbidities like diabetes, renal failure, cancer or who have undergone kidney/liver transplant and in patients who have been administered steroids for a long time.

How mucormycosis infection spreads to the brain?

Generally, mucormycosis infection spread through bloodstream to affect another part of the body. When mucormycosis affects organ and tissues of the body, it causes nerve damage leading to blood clots. When these blood clots spread to another part of the body, they cause damage to other parts. Similarly, when these clots spread to the brain, they cause tumours manifested with stroke. Also Read - After Black, White and Yellow Fungus, Aspergillosis Infection Cases Reported In India Post Covid Recovery

The most common place where black fungus can affect is face. It enters the body through nostrils then to sinuses and can extend from there to eyes and brain. Other forms of the disease may infect lungs, stomach and intestines, and skin. It generally spreads through breathing in infected spores, eating contaminated food or getting spores of it on an open wound.

Signs black fungus Infection has spread to the brain

Symptoms of this black fungus infection depends on the part of the body which is affected. It commonly affects the sinuses and brain. The symptoms then can be:

Runny Nose

One-sided facial swelling and pain

Headache

Fever

Tissue death

Some of the patients in which black fungus is reported in the brain tissue also had symptoms like:

Vomiting

Nausea

Brain Stroke

Neurological Problems

Infection with fungi causes severe complications in patients with low immunity and the involvement of Central Nervous System leads to fatal consequences. Some of the neurological problems are listed below.

Meningitis

Encephalitis

Hydrocephalus

Cerebral Abscesses

Stroke syndrome

Educating patients about the symptoms is crucial as it will help in early detection of the disease.

How is Black Fungus infection diagnosed?

By considering the patient history, symptoms and physical examination and some laboratory tests, healthcare professionals can detect the infection. Diagnosis of Black fungus is simple, it can be:

Endoscopy through telescope

Culture or biopsy

CT scans

MRI, for knowing the extent of the disease

What can one do to prevent Black Fungus infection?

Normally, the body immunity is perfectly able to deal the Mucormycosis. But in the scenario of pandemic the risk can be avoided by:

Controlling the risk factors well

Avoiding prolonged use of steroids

More caution for patients with co-morbidities

Wearing mask and regular hygiene of it

Treatment for Black Fungus include anti-fungal treatment (Amphotericin-B injections) and surgery for removal of infected part to prevent rapidly invasive infection.

To summarize, Mucormycosis treatment needs a multidisciplinary approach. Firstly, prevention and secondly, if one gets infected then early diagnosis of the disease can help patient in recovering from it.