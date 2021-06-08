In the second wave of COVID-19 in India mucormycosis or commonly known as black fungus has been one of the most reported post COVID complications. It is a rare but serious fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Typically Mucormycosis is not contagious and people do not develop symptoms on contact with an infected person. However people undergoing treatment for organ transplant heart diseases cancer COVID-19 health conditions that severely weaken the immune system are at a greater risk of getting this infection. In view of the rise in Mucormycosis cases among COVID-19 patients the disease has