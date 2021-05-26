Following the advice of the union health ministry several states and UTs have declared mucormycosis or black fungus as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government. West Bengal which has recorded two deaths due to the disease is the latest to join the list of states that have declared black fungus as a ‘notifiable disease’. Till Monday 10 patients with black fungus infection were under treatment for the disease in West Bengal according to the state health department. A day before Maharashtra which has so far