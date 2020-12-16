Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to follow all COVID protocols and be more careful in the coming days as there are chances of corona cases to go high due to cold weather. In a series of tweets Gehlot also cautioned people about the threat of Mucormycosis which is striking those who have recovered from COVID-19. Mumbai and Ahmedabad have already issued an alert for this disease which can lead to collapse of many organs. Many people have died due to this disease he said in his tweets according to IANS. Mucormycosis is one of the post-recovery complications