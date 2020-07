Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19. This information was shared by the CM on his Twitter handle. In the tweet, Chouhan wrote, “My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine.” Also Read - Add layers to your homemade face masks to make it more effective against the COVID-19 virus

In another tweet, Chouhan said, "I am following all the guidelines of #COVID19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons." Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that in his absence Ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang will hold meetings adding that, "I myself will continue to make every effort to control #COVID19 during treatment." Earlier, State Cooperative Minister Arvind Bhadoria had also found to be coronavirus positive. He continues to be under treatment.

Cases in India show upward surge

Even as India races to develop a cure for the COVID-19 virus, and despite all safety protocols in place for the last four months to contain the pandemic outbreak, the number of positive cases are increasing drastically each day. A total of 48,916 fresh cases were reported on Saturday after 49,310 on Friday taking the total to 98,226 — touching almost a lakh in less than two days.

Crisis in the hinterlands

In the last 24 hours, 787 people succumbed to the deadly virus, as there is a huge surge in cases in the hinterlands. According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of cases in India reached 13,36,861 of which 31,388 people have lost their lives while 8,49,432 have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,56,071 cases. The ministry stated that the recovery rate is 63.53 per cent. The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Updates from states

Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths. Delhi has registered 1,28,389 cases out of which 3,777 people have lost their lives. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Manipur and Mizoram administrations have effectively implemented that safety protocol for last four months. These places have reported zero deaths so far and the recovery rate is more than 60 per cent.

Ladakh has reported two deaths due to Covid-19 so far, there are 209 active cases. A total 1,035 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Nagaland has recorded one death, the active Covid-19 cases in the state are 701 and 537 people have recovered. The government is making all efforts to come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus so that human lives can be saved. The authorities have started human trials of indigenous vaccines in six cities.

(With inputs from IANS)