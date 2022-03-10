- Health A-Z
Exam stress is natural and almost every student feels the burden of it. Once these exams are over, students and parents start worrying about one thing RESULTS.
Dr Kriti Anand, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Paras Hospitals, Panchkula says, "Exam results are being portrayed as some kind of life maker or breaker. The stress of outshining everyone, be it among siblings, relatives, or classmates. It's kind of an invisible force that keeps mounting pressure on one's mind. Performance pressure, anxiety and stress, are bound to take over under such immense pressure of performing well."
She explained that in this race, somewhere, children lose their childhood. "Childhood is the only time when the mind is open to new things. A kid gets to know what he or she likes and dislikes. But all this is crushed under the pile of books. He is taught to excel. At that age, it seems nothing big but imagine asking your child to build a whole life on the foundation of a building he didn't even choose in the first place!" she adds.
Take a moment to look into your child's mind, what he wants and what he likes. Try to make them a better person at heart and mind rather than just a stress machine.
Sruthi Annie Vincent, Clinical Psychologist, Dept. of Clinical Psychology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi also adds, "Academic stress is one amongst the most common problems seen in school-going children these days. Of which stress related to their exam results is the greatest. Numerous students report feeling extremely worried that their results determine their future. Students also report that they feel humiliated as well when they score poorly. It is therefore important that teachers and parents make it as stress-free as possible."
Some amount of result stress is normal in students. It can happen because of multiple reasons, Dr Ruchi Sharma, Consultant Psychologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka explains the reasons here:
Here are some tips suggested by Dr Ruchi Sharma that you can follow to manage your stress levels:
Reduce expectations on the child, reassure them that their grades are not all that matters, and ensure they get proper guidance and learning before approaching their examinations.
