Motion sickness is a sensation of sickness or nausea that takes place when you travel by car, boat, plane, or train. You may become nauseous due to any kind of prolonged movements. If you happen to travel by boat or ship it is called as seasickness, but it involves the similar phenomenon.

Here are few types of motion sickness: Motion sickness due to a motion which you can feel but not see it. If you travel by road, sea or air you may experience it. Sickness due to a motion which is visible but you won’t feel it. This takes place while watching a movie. Sickness due to motion that is seen and felt but doesn’t correspond (can take place where gravity is stimulated).

If you suffer from motion sickness, you may feel like vomiting, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, dizzy and so on. Furthermore, you will feel fatigued.

Motion sickness is due to conflict between your senses. Factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, pregnancy, poor sleep and many more, are responsible too and people of any age group can suffer from it.

Even though, that uncomfortable feeling can go away in some time once you get accustomed to the surroundings. You should seek your expert’s help to deal with it. Apart from that, here are few home remedies to tackle it.