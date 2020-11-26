COVID-19 is an unpredictable disease that affects the human body in many different ways. Though it was earlier thought to be a respiratory ailment as time went by scientists found that the viral disease also leaves its impact on the brain liver kidney and other organs of the body. Even the skin of a patient shows manifestation of this deadly contagion. It can cause kidney damage delirium and even multiple organ failure and ultimately death in severe cases. Some studies have said that this disease may cause irreparable damage to the lungs of patients infected with the virus. Even asymptomatic