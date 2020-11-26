COVID-19 is an unpredictable disease that affects the human body in many different ways. Though it was earlier thought to be a respiratory ailment, as time went by, scientists found that the viral disease also leaves its impact on the brain, liver, kidney and other organs of the body. Even the skin of a patient shows manifestation of this deadly contagion. It can cause kidney damage, delirium and even multiple organ failure and ultimately death in severe cases. Some studies have said that this disease may cause irreparable damage to the lungs of patients infected with the virus. Even asymptomatic people are not immune to the effects. But now a new study says that there may be hope of recovery from lung tissue damage for these patients. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 92,66,705 while death toll reaches 1,35,223

Researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands have revealed that lung tissue of patients who suffered severely from COVID-19 shows good recovery in three months in most cases. The study is published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. This research included 124 patients who had recovered from acute COVID-19 infections. Patients were divided into three categories for the study: a group with patients who were admitted to the ICU, a group of patients who were admitted to a nursing ward in the hospital, and finally a group with patients who could stay home but experienced persisting symptoms that eventually warranted a referral from their doctors. Also Read - COVID-19 pandemic could be eradicated if at least 70% public wore face masks consistently

Residual damage in lung tissue seen in ICU patients

The study assessed how patients fared after three months and revealed that the patients who were referred to the aftercare clinic by their doctors showed the worst recovery in the following period. According to researchers, the patients were examined by CT scan, a lung functional test and more. After three months, the researchers took stock, which revealed that the patients’ lung tissue is recovering well. Residual damage in the lung tissue was generally limited and is most often seen in patients who were treated in the ICU. Also Read - Don’t ignore mild symptoms of COVID-19: It can suddenly lead to fatal complications

Some patients face decreased quality of life

The most common complaints after three months are fatigue, shortness of breath and chest pains. Many people also still experience limitations in their daily life as well as a decreased quality of life. Researchers say the patterns we see in these patients show similarities with recovery after acute pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), in which fluid accumulates in the lungs. Recovery from these conditions also generally takes a long time. It is encouraging to see that lung after COVID-19 infections exhibit this level of recovery.

Urgent need for further studies

What is striking is that the research team barely found any anomalies in the lungs of these patients. Considering the variety and seriousness of the complaints and the plausible size of this subgroup, there is an urgent need for further research into explanations and treatment options.

(With inputs from IANS)