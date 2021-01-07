Can a person who have recovered from COVID-19 reinjected with the disease? How long an initial infection with SARS-CoV-2 provide immunity against the virus? These questions always spark a debate among researchers and medical professionals. A new US study has suggested that durable immunity against secondary COVID-19 disease is a possibility in most individuals. In fact the researchers found that patients who had recovered from COVID-19 have immune memory to the virus - in at least three immunological compartments - for up to 8 months after symptoms appeared. “Immune memory from either primary infection or immunization is the source of