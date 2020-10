Grocery stores were identified as the source of the highest number of reported COVID-19 outbreaks in Riverside County, a county located in southern California, US.

According to Riverside County public health officials, there were 48 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region between July and September that were reported to stem from grocery stores, reported a local newspaper.

The outbreaks impacted both store employees and customers. During the same time frame, the region reported 31 outbreaks in retail, 20 in warehouses, 11 in restaurant or food services, and eight in a health care setting, the officials said.

To be defined as an outbreak, there should be at least three cases known to be related to one business. Most large outbreaks —five or more cases — were traced back to grocery stores, retail stores and warehouses, the officials added.

Are grocery stores in your area strictly following the COVID-19 prevention guidelines or standard operating procedures? We doubt! Now, imagine the number of customers who might be visiting the stores on a day-to-day basis. Research has shown that many COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show symptoms. This means that there could be persons carrying the novel coronavirus among the customers. And if you mostly rely on local retail stores for your daily essentials, your chances of exposure to the virus are thus high.

So, make sure you follow the safety measures while visiting grocery stores. Here are some dos and don’ts for grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Go there only when it’s necessary

Before you start the shopping trip, ask yourself if you really need that stuff. If it’s not that important, it’s better to cancel the trip instead of taking the risk. Limit trips to the grocery stores as far as possible, and buy enough food for a week or two at a time.

If your groceries can be delivered at home, take that advantage. In fact, home delivery services can help reduce the number of people going into stores and thus spread COVID-19. If your local grocery store doesn’t offer delivery service, visit at off-peak hours when there will be fewer people.

Let only one person in the family go shopping and don’t take children to the store. This will lessen the crowd at the grocery stores as well as limit your family’s exposure to outside people.

Wear a mask and don’t forget social distancing

Always, wear a mask when you’re at public places, including grocery stores. Make sure you sanitize your hands before entering the store and after leaving. Most stores provide hand sanitizer at the entry point, but it’s advisable to always carry your own so that you can use it in case they don’t provide.

Remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other customers. Touch only the items you need and don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands while at the store. Instead of visiting multiple stores, buy as many items as you can from one store.

Wash your hands properly when you reach home

As soon as you reach home, wash your hands with soap and water. Research has shown that washing hands with soap and water is more effective at killing viruses than using a hand sanitizer. Taking a shower is even better. Rinse fresh fruit and vegetables with water after bringing them home. There is no evidence of the COVID-19 being transmitted through food, but it will help remove dirt, debris, and pesticides, and reduce levels of foodborne germs. If you use reusable grocery bags, wash them after every shopping trip.

Don’t go out if you have a fever or cough

Cancel your grocery shopping plan if you have a fever or cough or shortness of breath. These are the common symptoms of COVID-19. Send another member of the family to the grocery store, or ask a friend or someone else to get the supplies and leave them outside your home.