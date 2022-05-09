Most Children Infected By Coronavirus Are Likely To Suffer From Long COVID, But Cases Often Go Undiagnosed

Long COVID-19 not only affects adults, but it can also affect children. A new study has found that long COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in kids which needs to be addressed.

Majority of people who get infected with coronavirus recover fully within a few weeks of developing the disease. However, some people even those with a mild form of coronavirus continue to experience symptoms after they have recovered. These individuals are known as "long haulers" and the condition is referred to as "long COVID-19."

Few studies have shown that long COVID-19 is more common in patients with severe infection and slightly higher in young adults and women. But a new report suggests that long COVID in children has been undiagnosed.

Long COVID In Children Undiagnosed

As per the results of the American Academy of Pediatrics, 13 million children in the US were diagnosed with COVID. While a precise global figure is unknown, researchers estimate that between 2-10 per cent of infected infants would acquire long Covid, though the number could be higher. However, it is unclear how many children may develop long COVID because there isn't enough study in this age bracket.

TRENDING NOW

Preprint research published in March that was not peer-reviewed pooled data from 21 prior studies revealed that one in every four children develops long COVID.

Symptoms Of Long COVID In Kids

Symptoms of long COVID may be different from the symptoms that affect children. As per the report, the symptoms of long COVID in children may include:

Fatigue

Brain fog

Severe headaches

Heart palpitations

Chest pain

Dizziness

Stomach problems

Change in their sense of smell and taste

Dr Jeffrey Kahn, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, was quoted saying, "What's striking to me is that it usually occurs about four weeks after infection, and infection can be really asymptomatic, which is really startling."

You may like to read

Long COVID Can Be A Menace

According to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, long COVID affects everyone differently and the recovery time may also differ. While some people feel better in a few days or weeks and some may recover fully in around 12 weeks, others may keep experiencing symptoms for a long time.

There is no medical cure for the condition yet, but health experts have been suggesting people seek proper medical care as soon as they notice any signs or symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES