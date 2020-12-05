Coronavirus vaccination has kicked off in Moscow for at-risk groups including medical educational and social workers the city's Covid-19 monitoring center said on Saturday. Coronavirus vaccination began today at 70 city public health centers for those from major at-risk groups who contact large numbers of people at work. Those include medical educational and social workers the statement said according to a TASS News Agency report. The development comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government and regional authorities to kick off a free voluntary Covid-19 vaccination campaign against the infection. Applications are being received on mos.ru from people aged