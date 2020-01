Fatty and spicy foods as well as caffeine trigger the release of stomach acid and increase your chance of vomiting. © Shutterstock

Morning sickness is often one of the first signs of pregnancy and it’s completely normal. Usually this feeling of nausea and/or vomiting gets over by 3 months into the pregnancy. For some, it may merely be a food dislike — a strong reaction to certain smells or tastes. For others it can be periodic queasiness, feeling more in the morning and dissipating after lunch. However, for an unfortunate few, it can be severe and last all day.

What causes morning sickness? During pregnancy, your body undergoes some changes, leading to surge in pregnancy hormones, a heightened sense of smell, and more sensitive digestive system – and all these may make you feel nauseous during pregnancy. Here are some natural ways to minimize the unpleasant symptoms of nausea during pregnancy.

Get plenty of rest

Particularly, you need to get a good night´s sleep. Take small naps during the day. But avoid sleeping straight after a meal as it can increase nausea.

Avoid Fatty and spicy foods

Fatty and spicy foods as well as caffeine trigger the release of stomach acid and increase your chance of vomiting. Also, empty stomach can worsen the feelings of nausea. So, eat smaller, more frequent meals instead of three large meals each day.

Ginger to soothe your stomach

Ginger can aid digestion and soothe an upset stomach. Research also suggest that it may also help relieve the symptoms of nausea. You can have ginger tea, ginger chews, ginger preserves, or ginger ale made with real ginger.

Keep distance from strong smells

As far as possible stay away from strong smells, like cigarette smoke, perfumes, and anything else that seems to affect you. While cooking, open the windows to minimize cooking odours.

Stay physically and mentally active

Exercise has been found to improve symptoms in women who experience nausea during pregnancy. But always consult with your doctor before embarking on a new exercise routine. Walking, swimming and yoga are some best options. Keeping your mind busy may also help reduce the feelings of nausea. Read a book, do puzzles, watch television, or play cards – whichever you like to keep yourself preoccupied.