Recovered From Coronavirus? More Than One-Third Patients Suffer From At Least One Long-Covid Symptom

Covid-19 recovered patients may experience one of these nine long-Covid symptoms as reported by a new US-based study. Are you experiencing these symptoms too?

A study found that nearly a third of persons recovering from covid-19 have at least one persistent covid symptom between 3 and 6 months after infection. Much of the available research into the disorder, which is characterised by a slew of symptoms described by people months after becoming ill with Covid-19, is based on self-reported symptoms of tiny studies.

After monitoring more than 270,000 persons recovering from coronavirus in the United States, researchers from the University of Oxford, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), and the Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) have given new light on the scope of the epidemic.

Most Common Long-Covid Symptoms Reported In Covid Recovering Patients

As per the study, 37% of patients had at least one long Covid symptom diagnosed to six months after infection. Some of the most common symptoms included breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression. Paul Harrison from the University of Oxford said, "Research of different kinds is urgently needed to understand why not everyone recovers rapidly and fully from Covid-19. We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the diverse symptoms that can affect survivors."

The nine core long-Covid symptoms, which appear 90-180 days after Covid-19 is diagnosed, include:

abnormal breathing (8%)

abdominal symptoms (8%)

anxiety/depression (15%)

chest/throat pain (6%)

cognitive problems ('brain fog') (4%)

fatigue (6%)

headache (5%)

myalgia (muscle pain) (1.5%)

other pain (7%), and any of the abominable symptoms (7%)

When the researchers included the entire 1 180-day period following Covid-19 infection, higher incidences of such cases were seen.

Factors That Increase Your Risk Of Experience These Symptoms

The study researchers believe that certain groups of people are more likely to experience these symptoms than others. They found that the severity of infection, patient's age and sex these factors affected the likelihood of long-Covid symptoms. For instance, those who were hospitalized experienced these symptoms more than those who recovered at home. The signs were also more common in women.

Older people and men experienced more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, whereas young people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety/depression. Many patients experienced many long-Covid symptoms, which tended to co-occur more as time went on. The same symptoms were investigated in persons recovering from influenza. Long-Covid symptoms did occur with influenza, but they were 1.5 times more common following Covid-19.

