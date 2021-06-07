Nestle, the makers of KitKat, Maggi noodles, and Nescafe is facing another problem regarding the safety of the products sold by the company. Based on an internal presentation, Financial Times reported that most of the products sold by the largest consumer food and beverages company are unhealthy. It was reported that more than 60 per cent of the mainstream food and drinks sold by the brand failed to satisfy recognised health and nutrition standards. Following the report, the Swiss FMCG major said they would examine the entire portfolio to see how to improve the nutrition profile of its products. Also Read - 7 reasons why the #BeefBan is good

Nestle Admits That More Than 60% Of Its Products Are Unhealthy

"The world's largest food company, Nestle, has acknowledged that more than 60 per cent of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a "recognised definition of healthy and that some of our categories and products will never be healthy no matter how much we renovate", the Financial Times report said quoting a document by Nestle.

According to the document, only 37% of Nestle's food and beverages, excluding pet food and specialised medical nutrition, receive a health star rating of 3.5 or above under Australia's health star grading system. In fact, the report suggested that about 70 per cent of Nestle's food products, as well as 96 per cent of beverages (excluding pure coffee) and 99 per cent of Nestle's confectionery and ice cream portfolio, failed to satisfy that criterion.

Nestle Continuously Working To Improve Its Food Products

Since the reason behind the criticism lies in the fact that the mainstream products widely of the company are not particularly nutritious, which is why damage control is its full effect at the company right now. Nestle said in a statement that it is working on a company-wide project to modernise its nutrition and health strategy. They are restoring the entire portfolio to ensure their products meet the nutritional needs of the consumers.

As reported, Nestle believes that eating a balanced diet entails striking a balance between happiness and pleasure. This includes setting aside some time for indulgent food, which should be consumed in moderation. The food giant will continue to improve the taste while keeping the health of its consumers in mind.

Maggi Crisis

While the brand has assured that it will work on improving the quality, this is not the first time Nestle has come under scrutiny for its unhealthy food. Six years ago, Nestle faced the Maggi crisis that even affected its revenue.

In 2014, food safety officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district stated that samples of Maggi Noodles contained high levels of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as well as lead levels over the allowed limit. Maggi Noodles had no additional MSG at the time, according to the labelling on the packs. Media reports suggested that an official spotted discovered the label on a bright yellow Maggi packet that promised “no added MSG” in March 2014.

Following the controversy, Nestle claimed that Maggi was safe but they had to recall the popular snack from the market after Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) raised safety concerns regarding the product. It did not return to the market until 2015.

(with inputs from agencies)