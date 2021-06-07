Nestle the makers of KitKat Maggi noodles and Nescafe is facing another problem regarding the safety of the products sold by the company. Based on an internal presentation Financial Times reported that most of the products sold by the largest consumer food and beverages company are unhealthy. It was reported that more than 60 per cent of the mainstream food and drinks sold by the brand failed to satisfy recognised health and nutrition standards. Following the report the Swiss FMCG major said they would examine the entire portfolio to see how to improve the nutrition profile of its products. Nestle