More Omicron Cases Detected In India, Sec 144 Imposed In Mumbai For Two Days

Delhi has also reported the second case of Omicron variant. Cases of Omicron have also been reported from Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

With seven more Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra on Friday, the state's total count has shot up to 17. So far, more than 30 cases of Omicron have been detected in India, most cases coming from Maharashtra.

Amid Omicron threat, the Mumbai Police has issued prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) banning the assembly of five or more, protests, marches or rallies for two days, till Sunday night.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) stated that the restrictions were imposed to prevent danger to human life from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of the violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon (Nashik) and Nanded.

Violators shall attract action under Indian Penal Code Sec. 188 and other legal provisions, it added.

A child tested Omicron positive in Pune

Among the seven new patients detected on Friday, three were found positive in Mumbai and four in Pune. All three patients found positive in Mumbai are men, aged 25, 37 and 48, with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Tanzania.

A three-and-half-year-old child was among the four new patients who tested Omicron positive in Pune. All of them are the close contacts of the Indian-origin Nigerian woman who was detected Omicron positive last Sunday, IANS reported quoting officials on Saturday.

You may like to read

Delhi confirms second case of Omicron variant

One more person has been tested positive for Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Delhi. According to government sources, the patient is fully vaccinated, and had come from Zimbabwe and also had a recent travel history to South Africa.

This is the second case of Omicron variant detected in the national capital. The first person found positive for Omicron in Delhi was a resident of Ranchi who had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. As per official reports, the patient also stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week.

Cases of Omicron have also been reported from Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.