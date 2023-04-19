Moonbin, ASTRO Member, Dies At 25, K-Pop Star Found Dead In His Apartment

Moonbin Dies At 25: Famous K-Pop idol and ASTRO member Moonbin has reportedly died. The 25-year-old K-pop star was found dead in his apartment. According to the initial reports, he has committed suicide.

South Korean singer and ASRTO member Moonnbin has died at the age of 25. The K-pop star was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. According to local media reports, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station believes that the K-Pop idol took his own life and they are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death. Speaking to the local news channels, the officials said that the ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead at his residence at 8:10 pm on April 19 by his manager who after spotting the body immediately called the police.

Although an official statement is yet to be released, the breaking news has left ASTRO Moonbin fans heartbroken. Taking to social media they are paying tributes for the departed soul.

Sending our prayers and deepest condolences to Moobin's family and Astro members, friends, relatives, also our dearest Aroha this is so heartbreaking, rest in peace Moonbin pic.twitter.com/m2xYirGwCq (@410minjae) April 19, 2023

may your soul rest in peace, moonbin pic.twitter.com/d5n8mDaImh (@hourlySKY) April 19, 2023

[KSD HEAD ADMIN] We heard a sad news. We lost an angel. We are sending our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Aroha. May you rest in peace, Moonbin. As an Aroha-- since pre debut, it's painful to write something like this. You will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/OktKkLiuok KIM SUNOO DAILY (@kimsunoodaily) April 19, 2023

Our deepest condolences to Moonbin's family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

This is a breaking news, more details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This news can be triggering for some people. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental condition, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.