Change in weather during the monsoon means a change in one’s skin care regime. With oiliness, dehydration and acne being the main problems to deal with, prepare your skin during the challenging summer months this year with some helpful tips.

Dust particles easily tend to settle on your skin which eventually damages the regular soft and toned look your skin possesses. Here are some tips to keep your skin healthy and glowing in this weather from Aakriti Kochar, beauty and make-up expert, Oriflame India.

Dampness and humidity clogs your skin pores which does not let it breathe. The idea is to keep it clean and exfoliated, so that the dead cells do not settle and block the skin pores. Exfoliate your skin twice a week with a gentle exfoliator or mask depending on your skin type.

Keep your skin clean to avoid any fungal infection, which can occur quickly during this time. The skin should be properly cleaned three to four times a day with non-soapy face washes. This helps in removing excessive oil and dirt from the skin pores and helps it breathe.

Use a toner each time you wash your face to close the pores and restore your skin’s pH balance. An anti-bacterial toner will prevent skin breakouts and infections.

Moisturising your face is equally important. Use a light lotion-based moisturiser or serum, which will gently rehydrate your skin.

Don’t think that rain or cold weather automatically means you can’t get burned. Use a sunscreen even on a cloudy day. This will help you in staying away from ultraviolet rays.

Avoid heavy makeup during monsoons. Maintain your natural charm and glow and go for water-proof make up products. Also, make sure that you are storing your make up products hygienically in a cool and dry place.

Source: IANS

Image source: Shutterstock