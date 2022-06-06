Monkeypox Virus Outbreak In 'Critical Stage': WHO Lists Preventive Measures To Stop The Spread

WHO says self-isolation is important as it can instantly prevent the infection making the human-to-human transmission of the COVID virus possible.

As COVID makes a comeback in India, with Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi seeing a surge suddenly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that the highly transmissible Monkeypox virus is also spreading rapidly in the endemic nations. On Sunday, the WHO revealed that 780 monkeypox cases were detected in 27 countries. The global health body has cautioned countries to take quick action so that the spread of the virus can be stopped.

Addressing the media, a WHO official said, "And this is very critical as we are in a situation where we can use public health tools for early identification." He further added that it is extremely essential to stop the spread in non-endemic countries. The global health body has trimmed down 5 key actions/safety measures that everyone should take in order to not let the virus spread.

How Do You Stop The Spread of Monkeypox?

Here are the 5 actions the World Health Organisation (WHO) is taking to stop the spread of the virus.

Isolation Is Important

The moment you see any of the symptoms associated with monkeypox, isolate yourself. Stop yourself from spreading the virus to others.

Understanding What Monkeypox Actually Is (Raise Awareness)

It is important to know the virus and understand how it can spread and the symptoms it may show up once you are infected.

Raise Testing Regimen

It is important to spot the symptoms and immediately take action. Get yourself tested for the virus as soon as you notice any of the symptoms. WHO has urged all the countries to stay well-equipped with the testing kits for detecting monkeypox virus infection.

Stop Human-to-Human Transmission

The human-to-human transmission is what is letting the virus spread. Therefore, it is important for the countries to remain vigilant and isolate the patients (suspected) and get them tested.

Protecting The Frontliners

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have seen how the frontlines work in order to keep others safe. Therefore, all the states and the countries should ensure that the frontliners are safe.

Symptoms of Monkeypox Virus Infection

Some of the common symptoms that one may experience after contracting the monkeypox virus are -

Extreme dehydration Body ache Muscle pain Headache Fever Skin rashes (very important)

