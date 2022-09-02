Monkeypox Virus Infects More Than 30 Children In United States

According to the local media, more than 30 children in the United States have been infected by the monkeypox virus recently.

Amidst the rise in monkeypox case, more than 30 people in the United States have been infected recently, according to the local media. To be more accurate, 31 children have tested positive in the country. About 11 states have reported cases pertaining to monkeypox infection in children. According to the data recorded by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state has about 9 pediatric cases. Monkeypox cases across the country of Unites States is currently 18,989. The first death case of a person diagnosed with the disease was also reported from Texas recently.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said to US local media that the patient was an adult living in Harris County. Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems. DSHS Commissioner said in the statement on Tuesday. We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.

Monkeypox Global Update

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported a significant drop in the global cases by almost 21 per cent. 5,907 weekly cases had been reported by the United Nations Health agency. Aside from that, Iran and Indonesia are the two countries which reported their first monkeypox case in the country. Globally monkeypox cases have exceeded 50,000 cases from across 100 countries.

As per reports, most people have recovered from the diseases without treatment and within a few weeks. The initial symptoms are fever, chills, flu-like and swollen lymph nodes. These initial symptoms are also followed by rash on the skin. The World Health Organizations (WHO) has stated that the monkeypox virus could be more severe in certain people like young children, pregnant women and individuals who are immune-compromised. The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual.