Monkeypox Vaccine Is Not 100% Effective, WHO Advices People To Continue Taking Precautions

Monkeypox Vaccine Is Not 100% Effective Says WHO

WHO questions the efficacy of the vaccine in light of reports of breakthrough infections in people.

According to CDC data, more than 38000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the world spread across 94 countries. The fatalities have reached 12. With the rise in cases and fatalities, the demand for the monkeypox vaccine is also increasing. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been receiving reports of the vaccine efficacy and there have been some breakthrough infections even after taking the vaccine, as reported by officials. In light of these cases, they stated that the vaccine is not going to be 100 per cent effective to evade this infection altogether. Taking this vaccine does not mean that people can give up the precautionary measures.

'Vaccine Is Not A Silver Bullet', Says WHO

WHO officials said that the vaccine is not . Every person who feels that they're at risk and wishes to lower their own level of risk has many interventions are at their disposal which includes:

Taking vaccinations wherever available

Protection from activities where there may be a risk of infection

Reduce the number of sexual partners

Avoiding group sex or casual sex, and

When a vaccine is, in fact, administered, waiting until that vaccine has the time to produce a maximum immune response.

This occurrence of breakthrough infections is not new, officials noted, explaining that studies from the 1980s also demonstrated that the vaccines could only offer 85 per cent protection from the virus. But, having all the information about the efficacy of the vaccine is also important as officials will be able to take the next step to prevention. WHO officials stated that they have been aware of this fact that the vaccine cannot be a silver bullet for stopping this disease. It cannot meet all the required expectations and that is why cooperation from the public on precautionary measures are as important as taking the vaccine.

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES