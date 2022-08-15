live

Monkeypox Vaccine: 23 Firms Applied To Develop Diagnostic Kits, WHO Plans To Rename Virus

Monkeypox vaccine and diagnostic kit will be ready soon, hope for relief from this significant effort of ICMR

The government's efforts to prevent the cases of the monkeypox virus have intensified in the country. As a result, the Indian Institute of Medical Research (ICMR) received 31 bids from manufacturers developing indigenous vaccines and detection kits for the monkeypox virus on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. While 8 firms have shown interest in making the vaccine, twenty- have applied to develop diagnostic kits.

Let us also tell you that the country's monkeypox infection cases are increasing. Meanwhile, a 5th monkeypox virus patient has been detected in Delhi. Moreover, the reports of the woman admitted to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital have been positive. The woman's condition is stable, but she was admitted after having a rash on her hand with a high fever.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES