Monkeypox Update: Over 71,000 Confirmed Cases Identified In 107 Countries, Know The 10 Most Affected Nations

There has been a 16.8% decrease in the number of weekly new monkeypox cases, as per WHO. So far, 26 deaths due to Monkeypox have been confirmed globally.

As many as 107 countries around the world have been affected by the monkeypox outbreak since 1 January 2022. In the last nine months, more than 71,000 confirmed cases and over 1000 probable cases have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, the organization confirmed 26 deaths due to the virus.

According to the WHO's biweekly Situation Report, as of October 06, 2022, a total of 71,237 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,097 probable cases, have been reported from its 107 member states.

The Report showed a 16.8 per cent decrease in the number of weekly reported new monkeypox cases globally in the week from September 26 through October 2 (3,046 cases) as against the previous week (19 Sep - 25 Sep), when 3,662 cases were reported.

In the past four weeks (ending oct 2), maximum number of cases were reported from the Region of the Americas (86.3 per cent) and the European Region (12.1 per cent).

Monkeypox outbreak: Here are the 10 most affected countries

Beginning May 2022, a high proportion of monkey cases were reported from countries without previously documented transmission of the virus.

As of October 6, the 10 most affected countries identified by the WHO are:

United States of America (26,723) Brazil (8,147) Spain (7,209) France (4,043) The United Kingdom (3,654) Germany (3,640) Peru (2,587) Colombia (2,453) Mexico (1,968) Canada (1,400)

Together, these ten countries account for 86.8 per cent of the global monkeypox caseload, the WHO said.

In the week (Sep 26-Oct 2), the WHO reported an increase in the weekly number of cases in 26 countries, with Nigeria registering the highest rise. On the brighter side, no new cases were reported in 39 countries in the past 21 days, ending Oct 2.