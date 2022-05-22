Monkeypox Triggers Pandemic Fear As It Spreads In 12 Countries: How Dangerous Is it

Monkeypox is spreading at a rapid rate with over 90 cases in 12 countries in a span of 10 days. Is this another pandemic in the making?

As the world is still reeling from the COVID pandemic, there's another virus outbreak that might need your immediate attention. This time the monkeypox, which has spread to 12 countries so far, has raised eyebrows in the world due to its unpredictable behaviour. Until now, scientists who specialize in the disease had a thorough knowledge of how the virus mutates. However, they are saying that the unusual and unprecedented outbreak of the disease has taken them by surprise and it's a concern since the virus is changing its behaviour. But does it mean that another pandemic awaits us?

Is There Going To Be A Monkeypox Pandemic?

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is related to smallpox but is considerably less severe and has a minimal risk of infection, according to scientists. Someone who comes into contact with an infected critter may get a rash on their skin, which boils and eventually scabs over. The virus has left its usual habitat and is struggling to spread, necessitating prolonged intimate contact to survive. As a result, outbreaks are usually minor and pass quickly.

As Monkeypox spreads across 12 countries in a span of ten days, WHO has stressed that it is "highly unusual" to find patients who have had no travel links to the area where it has spread. Scientists around the world are asking people to put their guard up as they try to find ways to prevent the virus from spreading. However, they are certain that Monkeypox is not another pandemic in the making. In other words, there has been no official report of the Monkeypox being a pandemic so far.

Is It Dangerous?

The virus that causes monkeypox causes fever and a bumpy rash. It is usually mild, but there are two primary strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe and can result in up to 10 per cent death, and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of about 1 per cent. The West African strain has been identified in the UK cases. However, researchers have also opined that there haven't been too many cases in history, which means that it might not spread as aggressively as COVID-19.

So, monkeypox is a known virus and there are vaccines and treatments available to fight the disease. Moreover, the cases so far have been mild, but experts warn that some people are at a higher risk of developing the virus, including:

Young children

Pregnant woman

Immunocompromised individuals

Gay or bisexual men (the reason for this is not clear)

Over 90 Cases Of Monkeypox In 12 Countries

According to the WHO, 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 28 suspected cases have been recorded from 12 Member States that are not endemic to the virus as of May 21st. Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States are the ones with infected individuals. As surveillance is expanded to non-endemic countries, the WHO expects more cases of monkeypox.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has urged the National Center for Disease Control and the Indian Council of Medical Research to keep a close eye on any potential monkeypox outbreaks. According to reports, the Ministry has directed authorities to separate sick travellers from impacted nations and send their samples to NIV Pune for analysis.

