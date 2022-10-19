Monkeypox Transmission: Virus Detected In The Testes Of Macaques

The monkeypox virus was detected in the testes of the non-human primate survivors for up to 37 days post-exposure.

The ongoing outbreak of monkeypox has spread to 109 countries, affecting thousands of people. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), as many as 73,436 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 1,094 probable cases have been reported from these countries this year, till October 17. So far, the outbreak has led to 29 deaths worldwide. Concerningly, maximum cases are being reported from countries with no history of documented monkeypox transmission. This has left scientists baffled about the mode of transmission of the virus.

Based on the current patients' data, many health experts have indicated the possibility of sexual transmission of the virus. Adding to this theory, a team of researchers from the US has found the monkeypox virus in the testes of macaques with the disease.

Is monkeypox a sexually transmitted infection?

It is commonly believed that person-to-person transmission of monkeypox virus often happens through direct contact with rash, scabs, body fluids or respiratory secretions from an infected patient; touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by a monkeypox patient; as well as during intimate contact. Available data suggests that the virus is spreading primarily through sexual contact in the ongoing monkeypox outbreak. In fact, a WHO report says that the current outbreak primarily affects men who have sexual intercourse with men and who have reported recent sexual relationship with one or multiple partners.

In a new study, the research team from the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), detected the presence of monkeypox virus in the testes of macaques during the acute phase of the disease. The virus was detected in interstitial cells, seminiferous tubules, and the epididymal lumina, which are the sites of sperm production and maturation, the investigators said.

Additionally, they found that while the virus was cleared from healed skin lesions and most organs during the convalescent phase (when the infection is gradually subsiding), it was detected in the testes of the non-human primate survivors for up to 37 days post-exposure.

The study indicated the potential for sexual transmission of the monkeypox virus in humans. The research team reported their findings in the journal Nature Microbiology.

