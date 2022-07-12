What Scientists Found On Surfaces Touched And Hospital Room Shared By Monkeypox Patients

Monkeypox Transmission: High Viral Loads Found On The Surfaces Touched By Monkeypox Patients

At a time when the whole world was fighting the news about the emergence of a new virus attack left the experts and scientists baffled. Monkeypox, the virus infection which was only limited to the secluded regions of South Africa, was found to be infecting people in other countries too. As of today, the Monkeypox infection has already entered over 50 countries, causing concern for the global health body. Monkeypox infection is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the family of smallpox viruses. Once infected the individual takes a few days to show up the symptoms which include, skin rashes, red coloured blisters, headache, fever and body ache. The transmission process of the monkeypox infection was thought to be one of those types which spread through direct contact with the infected person. However, a recent study has some shocking revelations.

Beware! Monkeypox Can Survive On The Surfaces As Well

In a recent report, German scientists have said that patients infected with the monkeypox virus are capable of shedding high viral loads that can be 'potentially' infectious and thus the transmission process becomes easier for the virus. The report comes days after the scientists analysed two hospital rooms in which the monkeypox patients were kept. They also analysed the washrooms, beds, and adjacent anterooms where workers would change in and out of personal protective equipment (PPE). And the findings showed that all the surfaces which were directly touched by the monkeypox patients' hands showed viral contamination with the highest loads detected in both bathrooms.

Washrooms Are The Real Hub

The experts warned that the viral load was extremely high in the washrooms. "The viral loads were highest in the patients' bathrooms, particularly on toilet seats or the control levers of their sink or soap dispenser," the study quoted the experts.

The study also stated that the virus was also detected on the patients' chairs, the fabrics in their rooms (towels, shirts, pillowcases), and one patient's mobile phone, etc). This means all the things that were touched by the patient had the virus on their surface.

Is it enough for the virus to transmit from one person to another? According to the experts, this topic is yet to be studied. "Currently no "definite data" on what amount of viral load is needed to transmit monkeypox. This means that although monkeypox was found on several surfaces in the patients' rooms, infection would not necessarily occur from touching them," the study said.

What Are The Symptoms of Monkeypox?

Monkeypox symptoms, as discussed above infection with the monkeypox virus begins with an incubation period. A person is not contagious during this period. The incubation period is roughly 1-2 weeks. A person does not have symptoms and may feel fine. Some of the symptoms that a monkeypox patient might develop include -

Fever accompanied by chills Persistent headache Swollen lymph nodes Muscle cramps and joint pain Backache Extreme tiredness or exhaustion Red coloured blisters Skin rashes Skin lesions

(With inputs from IANS)