Monkeypox Transmission Does Not Take Place Easily By Air Like COVID-19

Monkeypox transmission can take place through respiratory droplets, but experts have confirmed that this is not the predominant worry.

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) noted that monkeypox transmission can take place through respiratory droplets, but it does not spread as fast as Covid 19. But the transmission through respiratory droplets can only take place if the infected person has prolonged contact with someone. Lesions of monkeypox also develop in the throat and mouth along with the skin. Prolonged face to face contact could be dangerous due to this fact. The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that this medium of transmission puts health workers, household members and other close contacts of active cases at greater risk.

Respiratory Droplet Transmission 'Not A Predominant Concern'

CDC has clarified that the monkeypox virus does not spread through the air like COVID-19 and that the spread through respiratory droplets is 'not an immediate concern'. According to reports, 9 people travelling from Nigeria on long flights managed to not infect anybody.

The primary medium of transmission is through physical contact such as skin-to-skin touch with an infected person, and contact with lesions and body fluids. The virus can spread through contact with shared materials like shared beds and clothes. The shared materials used by the infected person might have the virus in them.

The lesions that appear on the skin due to the disease are the source from which the virus has been spreading. The most infectious stage is when the lesions appear on the skin.

What Should One Do To Stay Safe?

Dr John Brooks, a medical epidemiologist at the CDC's division for AIDS prevention stated that health care workers working on the frontline should take extra care and precautions while treating patients infected with monkeypox. Take the following precautions advised by the CDC to stay safe from the virulent monkeypox virus:

Wear N95 respirator mask

Gloves

Gown

avoid contact with contaminated materials

practice good hygiene

Number of Cases So Far

About 200 confirmed or suspected cases have been identified by the WHO. A warning has been issued regarding a surge in cases by the global health body. There have been no fatalities so far.

