Monkeypox Tally In USA Reach 24,000 As Per CDC

Monkeypox In USA

Monkeypox cases have reached 24,000 in the United states while India records its 9th case in New Delhi.

Almost 24,ooo monkeypox cases were confirmed in the United States as per the data presented by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The maximum number of cases were reported from California with 4,656 cases, New York reported almost 3,755 cases and Florida reported 2,398 cases. Officials stated that the infections resulting from monkeypox are very rarely fatal. Most of the cases are getting resolved in two to four weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the fatality rate of this disease is 3 to 6 per cent only.

However, experts have stated that people who are immunocompromised are at much higher risks of experiences the more severe symptoms in cases they get infected. US officials stated that there is only one drug available to treat this disease and that they should not be overusing it. Viruses are constantly evolving to better infect humans and overcome new drugs and vaccines, according to the CDC. The US Food and Drug Administration has warned that the antiviral drug, called Tecovirimat, is highly vulnerable to resistance. Even a small mutation in the virus could leave the drug ineffective.

Monkeypox Cases In India

The national capital reported the 9th case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection on Tuesday. According to the reports, a 30-year-old Nigerian woman has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the city's ninth and India's 14th case of the infection. The woman is currently admitted to the LNJP hospital in Delhi, and she is reportedly doing well.

Symptoms Experienced By These Patients

The early symptoms experienced by these patients are light fever, mouth ulcer, genital ulcer, weakness, skin lesions, body ache and eye irritation.