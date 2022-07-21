Monkeypox Spreading Tentacles To COVID Cases Surge Again In India: Today's Health Headlines

From monkeypox spreading its tentacles across the states in India and globally, to the sudden surge in the daily COVID-19 cases across Europe, take a quick look at the top headlines of the day. Stay connected with us for more health news updates.

Today's Health Headlines

BA.5 Omicron Variant of COVID-19 Spreading Rapidly In US

The Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID-19 has become dominant in the United States, accounting for almost 80 per cent of the total number of infections. Speaking to the media, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, "The BA.5 subvariant accounted for 77.9 per cent of new infections in the week ending July 16, up from 68.7 per cent a week before." Currently, there are two sub-variants of the Omicron COVID variant which is triggering the cases globally - BA.4 and BA.5. Both the variants are also capable of evading the vaccine-induced immunity. Read more about the BA.5 Omicron variant HERE.

Dengue Cases Surge In India

Amid a sudden spike in the mosquito-borne dengue cases in various parts of the country, the worst-hit state Pune has reported that many patients who are testing positive for the disease are detected with acute lung injury within days of symptom onset. According to the doctors, this indicates the circulation of the more dangerous type-2 dengue virus or DENV-2. Read more about this dengue variant DENV-2 HERE.

Monkeypox: Are We Heading Towards Another Pandemic?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that more than 70 countries have reported about 14,000 confirmed cases of highly virulent monkeypox infections. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Almost 14,000 confirmed #monkeypox cases have now been reported to WHO this year, from more than 70 countries and territories." He further added that five deaths have also been reported in Africa. Read more about the monkeypox virus HERE.

Game of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Suffering From Brain Aneurysm

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke a recent interview with the BBC's Sunday Morning opened up about the two brain aneurysms, she had while filming the show. The 35-year-old actor said that she suffered two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013, but she had survived them both. "There's quite a bit missing. Which always makes me laugh Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn't get blood for a second, it's gone. So the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone," BBC quoted Clarke as saying. Read more about brain aneurysms HERE.

Swine Flu Detected In Lucknow, State Bans Sale of Pork

Amid concerns over the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country, Lucknow has reported cases associated with swine flu. According to the reports, the District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. Read more about swine flu HERE.

