Monkeypox Spreading Slowly In India To Swine Flu Deaths Surge In Maharashtra: Top Health News of The Day

Monkeypox to swine flu, take a quick look at the top headlines of the day. Stay connected with us for more health news updates.

Health Headlines of the Day: From Delhi reporting the fourth case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus to Maharashtra facing a surge in deaths related to swine flu or H1N1 flu infection, take a quick look at the top headlines of the day. Stay connected with us for more health news updates.

Swine Flu Spreading In India

Amid all the worries about the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, the country is now hit by the swine flu or the swine influenza infection. It is also known as H1N1 infection. According to the reports, Mumbai has so far reported 7 deaths due to the infection. Speaking to the media about the worsening situation, Dr Pradeep Awate, a state surveillance officer, said, "We are taking appropriate action to enhance surveillance. Prevention and control measures are being implemented." Read more about the Swine Flu virus infection HERE.

Delhi Reports Fourth Monkeypox Case

India confirmed its fourth case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection on Sunday. A 31-year-old from Delhi, with no foreign travel history, has tested positive for the monkeypox virus. According to the reports, the man is currently stable and receiving treatment at the Maulana Azad Medical College. "The patient has been admitted with mild symptoms of the infection such as fever and skin lesions," the doctors were quoted as saying. Read the complete story about the fourth confirmed Monkeypox case in IndiaHERE.

WHO Declares Monkeypox 'A Global Health Threat'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday announced that the monkeypox virus is a public health emergency of international concern. According to the reports, the monkeypox virus has already spread to over 70 countries and as of now, there are over 14,000 active cases of the infection globally. Read the complete story on Monkeypox HERE.

COVID-19 Surge In India

India logged over 20,000 new cases of the COVID-19 virus infection on Sunday, taking the country's total tally to 4,38,88,755. In the last 24 hours, India has also reported 36 new fatalities. As of today, India's COVID death count stands at 5,26,033. In the latest report, the health minister has also said that India's active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections. Read the full story on the COVID surge in India HERE.

US May Face Monkeypox Outbreak In The Upcoming Days: CDC Chief

The US may see more cases of monkeypox before the numbers go down, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky warned on Sunday. "With the scale-up of testing, with the scale-up of information, we anticipate that there will be more cases before there are less," Walensky quoted as saying. The monkeypox virus is currently present in over 70 countries and over 14,000 cases have been reported so far, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed. Taking cognizance of the situation many countries, including India and the US have already ramped up the testing and screening of international passengers. In India, there are currently four cases associated with the virus. Read more about the monkeypox virus infection HERE.

