Monkeypox Spreading Rapidly Than Expected: Advocates Warn US At Risk of Losing Control On Monkeypox

"The severely limited testing and a sluggish rollout of vaccines are what is leading to the rapid spread of the monkeypox virus," experts said.

Amid the ongoing fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, which has turned the world upside down, the news about the rapid spread of another highly virulent viral infection - the Monkeypox virus has left the global health authorities baffled. Monkeypox which was so far only found in the regions of Southern Africa has now spread to many parts of the world. In the latest report, Infectious disease experts and public health advocates have warned that the monkeypox outbreak and that the U.S. is at risk of losing control of the disease.

The United States of America (USA) has reported a total of 460 cases (U.S and Puerto Rico) of the Monkeypox virus infection, after which an alert has also been issued in the country. However, the experts feel that the Biden government is not doing enough to control the spread of the monkeypox virus and there are more undetected cases of the virus revolving in the country. "The severely limited testing and a sluggish rollout of vaccines are what is leading to the rapid spread of the monkeypox virus," experts said.

States Reporting Maximum Cases

California (95 cases) New York (90 cases) Illinois (50 cases), and Florida (50 cases)

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection spreads through skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual, it can also transmit through respiratory droplets of an infected person. However, in all the cases, the virus infection shows up visible symptoms, some of which include:

Fever with chills Persistent headache Sore throat Swollen glands Extreme fatigue, followed by Skin rashes

According to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 51 countries worldwide. Taking cognizance of the current situation of the monkeypox virus spread, scientists have warned that children and pregnant women are likely to suffer severe symptoms of this disease.

