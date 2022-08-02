Monkeypox Outbreak In India: Fifth Case of Monkeypox Reported From Kerala

Monkeypox Spreading Rapidly In India: Country On High Alert After Kerala Confirms 7th Case

As Monkeypox infection cases are increasing in the country, take a look at the timeline of the disease and its spread in India.

On Tuesday, India confirmed the fifth case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection. A 30-year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state. Speaking to the media, the state's health minister said that the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district.

This comes a day after Delhi confirmed another case of the infection when a 35-year-old man tested positive for the virus. Making it the 6th case of the monkeypox virus in India. According to the reports, the man is an African national who has no history of any foreign travel. With the current positive case, India now has 6 cases of the monkeypox virus infection. Talking about the symptoms the doctors said that he has had blisters and fever for the last 5 days. "The man is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital. Some of the symptoms he is currently suffering from are blisters and high fever," doctors told the media.

Monkeypox Cases In India | Total Confirmed cases in India - 7

5 - Kerala

2- Delhi

Monkeypox Spreading In India: Highlights

As Monkeypox infection cases are increasing in the country, take a look at the timeline of the disease and its spread in India:

First monkeypox case in India: Kerala had reported the first case of the monkeypox virus. A 35-year-old man and a native of Kollam district had arrived in Kerala from UAE on July 12 and had tested positive on July 14. The state reported the next four cases as well.

First monkeypox death in India: Kerala confirmed that the 22-year-old man who died on July 30 had monkeypox. His test results came back positive for the disease from NIV-Pune. He had the West African strain of the virus.

The patient who died in Kerala had tested positive for Monkeypox in UAE. He arrived in India on 22nd July & was admitted to a hospital on 27th July after again testing positive for Monkeypox disease: Official sources ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Delhi monkeypox cases: The 7th case of the virus infection was reported from Delhi. Earlier, the city had reported one more case of the virus. A 31-year-old man with no travel history. He is said to be in a stable condition.

