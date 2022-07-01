Monkeypox Spreading Rapidly Among Pregnant Women, Children: WHO Warns of Symptoms

Union Health Minister Issues Guidelines In India As Monkeypox Cases Rise In The World

Monkeypox infection is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that is marked by flu-like symptoms.

The world was still fighting the odds of the deadly coronavirus infection when the news about the emergence of another virus surfaced from some corners of the world. The virus infection known as Monkeypox which was only dominant in South Africa has now spread to many other parts of the world and has become a new threat to the health officials. According to the latest statistics, there are currently over 3, 400 cases of this virus being reported globally.

Beware! Monkeypox Is Spreading Rapidly

What is more concerning right now is that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the recent monkeypox outbreak has spread to vulnerable people, including children, pregnant women, and those with weak immune systems. During a media briefing on Friday, the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the increasing trend of infections, majorly seen among men who have sex with men "is likely to continue"

"We are starting to see this with several children already infected. I am concerned about sustained transmission because it would suggest that the virus is establishing itself and it could move into high-risk groups including children, the immunocompromised, and pregnant women," Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by IANS. He added the cases are, however, "clearly an evolving health threat" that the WHO is following "extremely closely" and that if the situation further evolves, he would "reconvene the meeting quickly".

Monkeypox Virus - What To Know

Monkeypox virus belongs to the same group of viruses like smallpox. However, the two are very different from each other. Monkeypox infection is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that is marked by flu-like symptoms. Take a look at the symptoms of the monkeypox virus here:

Fever or sudden rise in body temperature/ fever, Chills Body ache Cold and cough Persistent headache Swelling of the lymph nodes, etc.

These symptoms slowly grow into infectious and contagious rashes all over the face of the infected person.