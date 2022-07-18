Monkeypox Spreading In India? Kerala Confirms Second Monkeypox Case

Another confirmed case of monkeypox reported in Kerala, says state Health Minister Veena George.

After confirming the first Monkeypox case a few days back, India has reported the second patient with the infection. On Monday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India. Speaking to the media, the officials said, "The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to NIV Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox."

"The second positive case of Monkey Pox in Kerala has been confirmed in Kannur District," confirms State Health Ministry ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

On Sunday, the state's health officials said that a youth who reached the Kannur district in Kerala from a Middle East country was admitted to the government medical college after he showed signs of monkeypox. According to the reports, the youth is currently kept in isolation and his symptoms are being monitored by the doctors. "The second patient who has tested positive for monkeypox is undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College in Kerala's Kannur district. His health condition is stable, state health minister Veena George told the media. The minister also said that all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

A Monkey Pox positive case is reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on 12th July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR: Kerala Health Minister Veena George pic.twitter.com/oufNR7usLN ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The first case of Monkeypox in the country was confirmed in Kerala on Thursday. A 35-year-old man from UAE a few days ago has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Kerala government said it has intensified preventive measures in the state after the first Monkeypox infection was confirmed in the country. Soon after the detection of the first positive case in the state, The Union Health Ministry last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case of monkeypox was detected in the Kollam district on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

